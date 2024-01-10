TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Walt Disney World’s longest-running attractions is getting an update.

A new show is in the works for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, one of the last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop.

The show features a cast of 18 audio-animatronic hillbilly bears who play and sing during a 16-minute “foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion.” Disney said the new show will pay homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. The Country Bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles, the theme park said.

“The Country Bear Jamboree will still have the fun and friendly tone fans enjoy with the same famous characters like the loveable Trixie, Big Al and others,” Disney said.

Grizzly Hall, the theater where the County Bears have been performing since 1971, will temporarily close on Jan. 27. It will reopen later this summer.