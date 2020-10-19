Watch: Bruce Willis just (briefly) brought back his Die Hard role

(Nexstar) – John McClane isn’t crashing Christmas parties in Nakatomi Plaza anymore. The iconic Die Hard character now apparently deals with car trouble late at night in abandoned constructions sites.

That’s the setup for a new two-minute advertisement featuring Bruce Willis reprising his role from the 1988 blockbuster “Die Hard.” According to Ad Week, the team at Advance Auto Parts approached Willis with the idea of marketing their Die Hard batteries in a high end ad.

“Advance approached this like a motion picture—the script is clever, the production intense, and the spot is entertaining,” Willis said in a statement about the project.

A version of the commercial first aired during NFL action Sunday. The full cut, which includes Willis crawling through vents and tossing grenades, is the type of big-budget action that made the franchise a huge commercial success in the 80s and 90s.

The spot – created by The Marketing Arm – includes the return of Argyle the limo driver and a few Easter eggs that may be enough to keep Die Hard fans interested despite a somewhat confusing story. Check it out for yourself below: