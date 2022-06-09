Editor’s note: This footage contains scenes and images that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed a montage Thursday of videos and images captured during the Capitol attack.

Thursday marked the first of a series of hearings laying out the committee’s initial findings in a highly anticipated look at the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation.

The first panel is expected to set the tone for the rest of the subsequent hearing. The committee will sort through the information it has collected into different hearing topics, from domestic extremism to security failures to what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters pushed past police and forced their way into the Capitol.