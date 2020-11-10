Watch Live: Family discusses Ft. Hood’s plan to honor Vanessa Guillen

The family of Vanessa Guillen and their attorney met with Ft. Hood leaders today to discuss honoring her with a special gate design. The family will discuss the plan during a press conference scheduled to start after 3:30 p.m.

Ft, Hood will name the gate leading to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area after Guillen. The post says it will serve as a reminder to soldiers to take care of each other and inspire the next generation and the surrounding community.

Guillen vanished from the post last spring and search crews found her remains in July.

Investigators say 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in April, and then himself months later as officers tried to arrest him.

Cecily Anne Aguilar

Prosecutors accuse Cecily Aguilar of helping Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body. Aguilar has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

Aguilar pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hundreds of family members, friends, and well-wishers attended a funeral for Guillen in August.

The Houston native’s story has captured the hearts and interest of thousands across the country – bringing several issues, including violence and sexual misconduct on Fort Hood, to the forefront.

“She was supposed to be protected on a military base at all times no matter what the situation was, and that needs to be brought to light for anybody, male or female in the military base, that’s being sexually harassed,” says Gynthia Guillén, Vanessa’s relative.