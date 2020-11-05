Watch Live: Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

