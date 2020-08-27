WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Laura makes landfall imminent, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge expected along Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Laura has made landfall at the coast near Cameron, Louisiana as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm and is expected to bring “catastrophic” storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast overnight.

As of 2 a.m. ET, the storm was about 30 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 40 south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas. It’s moving north-northwest at about 15 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have reached 150 mph – making Laura an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says some additional strengthening is possible before Laura reaches the coast.

Once Laura hits the coast and starts moving inland, the NHC says “rapid weakening” is expected.

Here are the impacts the NHC is warning of ahead of Laura’s landfall:

Storm surge

In its latest update at 2 a.m. ET, the NHC said “unsurvivable storm surge” and “large, destructive waves” will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park in Texas to Intracoastal City in Louisiana. According to the NHC, storm surge could reach up to 40 miles inland in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within (areas under a Storm Surge Warning) should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said. “Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

According to the latest NHC forecast, storm surge could reach as high as 15 to 20 feet from Johnson Bayou, Louisiana to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, including Calcasieu Lake. Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Johnson Bayou, Louisiana – including Sabine Lake – and Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City, Louisiana could see 10 to 15 feet of storm surge.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” NHC forecasters said.

Wind

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area through the morning, with “catastrophic wind damage” expected near Laura’s eyewall.

Tropical storm conditions will spread northward within the warning areas through the day.

“Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana Thursday morning,” the NHC said.

Rainfall

The NHC says Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches across parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast and northward into Arkansas. Some areas could see maximum amounts of 18 inches.

“This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks and minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding,” the NHC said.

Tornadoes

Several tornadoes are expected overnight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi. The risk for tornadoes will continue through the day across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.

Watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

High Island Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass to High Island Texas

East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana