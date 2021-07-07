WATCH LIVE: 2 federal agents shot in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and two federal agents were shot in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said they were assisting the Chicago Police Department after officers were shot on the 1900 block of West Monterey around 6 a.m. Avenue Wednesday morning near the 22nd District police station.

State police said they are searching for a suspect who was in a white Chevrolet Impala.

All three who were shot had non-life threatening injuries. The Chicago officer was shot in the shoulder.

Officials are also investigating in the area of 119th Street and I-57 which may be related to the shooting.

No further information was provided.