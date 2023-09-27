CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Powerball jackpot has grown by $15 million and has become the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The $850 million jackpot is available just after some Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after Monday evening’s draw.

According to the Illinois Lottery, one player took home $100,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball plus added the game’s Powerplay feature. Three other players matched four numbers and the Powerball and took home $50,000 each.

For Monday’s draw, there were nearly 40,000 winning tickets sold and nearly $500,000 in prizes won, according to the Ilinois Lottery.

Illinois residents who are lucky enough to win the lottery have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. They are also encouraged by the Illinois Lottery to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they are ready to claim their prize.

There are over 7,000 places across the state to play the Illinois Lottery. Players may also play or learn more about the lottery on the Illinois Lottery website.