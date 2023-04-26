ST. LOUIS — Wendy’s chili, which has had a cult following since it was introduced on November 15, 1969, has now reached grocery stores. The chili will now be canned and available for purchase outside the restaurant.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix: at retail stores or in our restaurants,” states Wendy’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo.

Wendy’s Chili with Beans will be found in the chili section of grocery stores starting in the spring of 2023. The chili will have a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can.