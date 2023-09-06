ST. LOUIS – Wendy’s hopped aboard the pumpkin spice trend by introducing a new seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty. They’ve also added Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew to their menu. This promotion kicks off on September 12 and will be available for a limited time.

The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty is now alongside the Chocolate Frosty on Wendy’s menus. It has hints of pumpkin spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Customers can now purchase the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew at Wendy’s. It has the same syrup as the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

For a limited time, customers can buy the Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books coupon book for just $1 by visiting their local Wendy’s anytime from now until October 31. This coupon book includes coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats, including the Pumpkin Frosty. All proceeds from the coupons benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.