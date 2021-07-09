WFXR Sports Sitdown: Former Virginia Tech Basketball Star Bimbo Coles

ROANOKE, Va. – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell shines the spotlight on former Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Player Vernell “Bimbo” Coles in this edition of the WFXR Sports Sitdown.

Coles was born in Covington but was raised in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He played his high school basketball at Greenbrier East. Coles was being recruited by colleges to play football, basketball and baseball. He chose to go to Virginia Tech where he shined from 1986-1990.

Coles is the Hokies Men’s Basketball program and Metro Conference all-time leading scorer. Bimbo was selected to be part of Team USA Men’s Basketball for the Seoul Olympics in 1988 where they won Bronze. Coles played in the NBA from 1990-2004.

He was an assistant coach for the 2006 Miami Heat NBA title team. Coles was also the boys head basketball coach at his alma mater of Greenbrier East.