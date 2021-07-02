What are the most popular fireworks?

JOPLIN, Mo. — Each year on the Fourth of July, Americans across the country celebrate their freedom with hamburgers and hot dogs, good friends and, of course, a display of fireworks.
With a broad variety of fireworks available, it can be difficult to decide which ones to purchase.
So what explosive entertainment sells best?
Haidyn Berry of Jake’s Fireworks, located at 5325 N Main in Joplin, says that customers typically purchase a mixture of fireworks when they come into the store. A combination of artillery shells, finale “cakes,” fountains, family packs and smaller kid-friendly fireworks make up some of the most popular buys.
Best selling highlights
Artillery shells: individual shells that you shoot one at a time, can have one or multiple breaks
- The Growler
- “thunderous breaks and vibrant colors”
- Excalibur
- 24 pack, breaks over 250 feet high, and over 200 feet wide
- Zeus Flourescent Artillery Shells
- “24 shells with 32 breaks”
Finale “cakes”: a series of explosions from a single ignition
- King of Pirates
- “daytime firework with red and blue smoke and lots of crackle”
- The Big Dog
- “nine shots of awesome blue peonies filled with a white glittering pistil crackle in the middle”
- Loyal to None
- 33 shots, “stars, crackle, fish, pearls and chrysanthemums”
- One Bad Mother
- “sixteen shot gold willow multi-blooming crackling flowers with a quickened huge 3 shot finale”
3D label “cakes”: label on package is 3D
- Baby Dino
- “bright colors, wide performance”
- Marine Life
- “vibrant colors and wide performance, watch the fish dance on this cool 3D label”
- Toxic
- “scary 3D label, gold willows with a big crackling finale burst”
Fountains
- Evil Priest
- ” vibrant colors pleasing to the eye, among constant crackles, for a lengthy duration definitely worth your buck”
- Amazing
- “various stages feature red, white, yellow, purple, green, and blue colors along with chrysanthemum, fish, flowers, and star effects”
- One Bad Granny
- “vibrant colorful fish with gold and silver willows, finishes with tons of crackle”
For more information, visit Jake’s Fireworks’ 2021 catalog.
Berry’s advice for the holiday is to:
- Keep children away from the action in case of fireworks tipping, etc.
- Use punks to light fireworks
- “Be smart with how you shoot them” and “use common sense”