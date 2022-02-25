What are the street names of fentanyl?

DENVER (KDVR) — There are several names out there for what’s being reported as illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Here are some of the street names of fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Apache
- Dance Fever
- Friend
- Goodfellas
- Jackpot
- Murder 8
- Tango & Cash
These are some other fentanyl street names, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency:
- China Girl
- China Town
- China White
- Great Bear
- He-Man
- Poison
The National Institutes of Health says “TNT” is another fentanyl street alias.
In prescription form, fentanyl is known by the following names, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
- Actiq
- Duragesic
- Sublimaze
The CDC says rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continue to rise.