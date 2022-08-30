ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help raise money for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxillary. The agency helps people find jobs, recover from substance-use disorders, find homes, and recover from disasters. Players at the Bags of Hope Bingo Night can win designer purses.

Bags of Hope Bingo Night

Saturday, September 24

1 – 3 p.m. CDT

The Salvation Army Midland Division Center

1130 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63139

To RSVP: Call Barb Williams at (314) 323-8786

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/events/the-womens-auxiliary-bags-of-hope-bingo-event/

Relentless Fitness will show certified trainers how to use barbells for rehab. Students will learn how to modify movements for people living with pain and mobility issues. Students will also gain continuing education units (CEUs).

Barbell Rehab Method Certification

Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. both days

Relentless Fitness

4701 Delor St.

St. Louis, MO 63116

https://barbellrehab.com/st-louis/?fbclid=IwAR1Al3sTHAezoES5LN8jYKB0AIqT11MyZiTEmO0bbWWLHIIveSi8CV6u6Nw

You and your dog can have a drink to help local charities. The Dogtown Pup Crawl will be hosted by The Feral Companion, Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, and 50 Roses. The dog-friendly pub crawl will raise money for local non-profits.

Dogtown Pup Crawl

Saturday, September 10

Noon CDT

Map and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/dogtown-pup-crawl-tickets-246975569577