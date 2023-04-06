SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed and killed Tuesday morning outside a luxury high-rise building in SoMa. San Francisco police said they found the 43-year-old from suffering from apparent stab wounds outside his apartment building on the 300 block of Main Street around 2:35 a.m.

Affectionately known as “Crazy Bob” in the Bay Area, Lee not only founded popular mobile payment service Cash App, he also had a hand in developing Android and was an executive at cryptocurrency MobileCoin and online payment service Square.

Before moving to the Bay Area in 2004 to work at Google, he was a web developer for Southeast Missouri State University and a consultant at several companies, his LinkedIn profile showed. He continued building his career in Silicon Valley when he joined Square as its chief technology officer in 2014 where he helped launch Cash App and MobileCoin in 2021 as its chief product officer. He was also an angel investor in several companies including SpaceX, Clubhouse, Tile, Figma, Faire, Orchid, Addressable, Nana, Ticket Fairy, Gowalla, Asha, SiPhox, Netswitch and Found.

Lee was also a father and friend. MobileCoin founder Joshua Goldbard remembered Lee “like a brother” on Twitter following the news of his death.

“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist,’ Goldbard said. “Bob’s energy was infectious. He made friends everywhere he went.”

“There will never be anyone quite like him,” he added.

Crypto wallet company Abra CEO Bill Barhydt also remembered Lee on Twitter saying, ” He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.”

MMA fighter Jake Sheilds remembered Lee as his “good friend” and called into question San Francisco’s approach to public safety. Elon Musk also called on San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to take stronger action toward violent crime offenders in reaction to the news.

Flowers gathered at the scene where Lee was found stabbed and killed. Police said Lee called police for help. Officials have not released information on whether this was a random or targeted attack and no arrests have been made.