What you can expect at your next pumpkin patch visit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall activities may seem limited this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one fall tradition is here to stay…the pumpkin patch, but with a few changes.

Duck racing, corn mazes, and of course pumpkins are the main attraction at Smithome Farms.

“We were concerned, we were spending all summer long growing pumpkins, we didn’t know if we were even going to be able to sell a pumpkin the way things were going to happen,” said Michael Smith, owner of Smithome Farms.

Pumpkin patches nationwide have been ranked one of the most top-rated (socially distant) activities to do in Fall 2020.

“I don’t know if it’s the weather or the people have been wanting to come out, but we’ve had a lot of new customers and our business has been very good,” said Smith.

now that the fall season has arrived many people might be wondering: “what are some of the things or they can get out and do to enjoy the weather?” well pumpkin patches are open and like many pumpkin patches across the nation Smithome Farms is making changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve expanded our hayrides. We have two wagons instead of one, so we can social distance on the hay rides. We’ve put in lines, so we have people in lines now, rather than people congregating in groups,” said Smith.

“We’ve expanded our hayrides. We have two wagons instead of one, so we can social distance on the hayrides. We’ve put in lines, so we have people in lines now, rather than people congregating in groups. We have stations where we have sanitizers available for people to come out. It’s worked out fairly well,” said Smith.

Along with those changes, masks are required to be admitted to the farm.

Smithome Farms is not allowing parties, groups or school field trips for the 2020 season.

Smithome Farms are open Saturdays, Sundays & Columbus Day 11:00 am-5:00 pm until October 30th.