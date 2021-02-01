What’s coming to Netflix in February

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pelé documentary, a Zendaya romance and a Polish horror film are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in February.

Fans of “To All the Boyd I’ve Loved Before” are in luck — a new sequel starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo comes to Netflix February 12.

Those looking for something darker will find it in “Malcolm and Marie,” in which Zendaya teams up with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson in an “ode to great Hollywood romances.”

And Katherine Heigl returns to the small screen with “Firefly Lane,” a series based on the bestselling book about two friends and their complicated, four decades-long relationship.

Here are the Netflix Originals coming to the streaming site in February:

Available Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic 

Mighty Express, season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, season 2

Available Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead 

Black Beach

Firefly Lane 

Available Feb. 4

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Available Feb. 5

Hache, season 2 

Invisible City 

The Last Paradiso 

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie 

Space Sweepers 

Strip Down, Rise Up

Hache

Available Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Available Feb. 11

Capitani 

Layla Majnun 

Red Dot 

Squared Love 

Available Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards 

Nadiya Bakes 

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever 

Xico’s Journey

Available Feb. 14

The Big Day

Available Feb. 15

The Crew 

Available Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Available Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes 

Hello, Me! 

MeatEater, season 9 – part 2

Available Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan 

Available Feb. 19

I Care A Lot 

Tribes of Europa 

Pitta Kathalu

Available Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Available Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé 

Available Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia 

Available Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Available Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family 

The Girl on the Train

Crazy About Her

