(WHNT) — Friday will mark the nation’s 103rd observance of Veterans Day, honoring members of the armed forces who served our country.

Across America, many businesses, schools and federal offices will be closed for the holiday. Here is a list of what will be open and closed on Nov. 11:

Post Offices

The United States Postal Service will be closed, but if you have something you really need to ship, you can still do that via FedEx or UPS. Both facilities keep their retail locations open to accept and deliver packages for their customers.

Banks and Credit Unions

A majority of banks and credit unions across the country will be closed, though there may be a few exceptions for branches located inside supermarkets. Your best bet would be to call ahead before making the trip.

Mobile banking apps and drive-up ATMs will still operate as normal, though transactions overall could take longer to process due to the holiday.

Schools and Workplaces

Though several schools and institutions will close to observe the federal holiday, it would be a wise decision to double-check your child’s school calendar or contact them directly.

Nonessential government offices and federal courts will be closed Friday.

Retail Stores and Restaurants

The majority of retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and malls are expected to stay open for Veterans Day, though some locations may alter their operating hours, and small businesses may decide to close their doors for the holiday.

Several big-box retail and restaurant chains will not only be open but will also offer discounts or deals to veterans and active military.

National Parks

Parks across the country will not only be open on Nov. 11, but several National Parks will also offer free entrance.