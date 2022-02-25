When is The People’s Convoy expected to reach the Midwest?

VINITA, Okla. — A U.S. trucker group traveling around the country is making a stop in a local town to protest COVID mandates.

The “People’s Convoy” is expected to hit the Vinita area on Sunday around 4 PM, said Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey on Friday.

The “People’s Convoy” left Adelanto Stadium, California on Wednesday, with stops in Arizona and New Mexico before hitting Texas and Oklahoma this weekend. The 11-day route travels through nine states before hitting Washington, D.C. on March 5.

The U.S. convoy is the counterpart to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy.” The peaceful protests are to bring attention to the COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Winfrey said early projection is putting around 1,500 semi-truckers in Vinita.

“We plan to start parking trucks at the Big Cabin truck stop,” Winfrey said.

Truckers will stay overnight in Vinita and depart Monday morning traveling Interstate 44 through Joplin, Springfield, Rolla and into Sullivan, Mo.

The grassroots effort has raised over $855,000, according to the group’s website.

Posts on the group’s social media sites show people waving American flags standing on overpasses and children “arm pumping” prompting truckers to hit their horns.

The town of Tucumcari, New Mexico asked the convoy to take a break and park in town on Friday.

One social media post said the convoy was in excess of eight miles long.

The convoy is made up of “truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists,” according to the group’s website.

The group released its mission statement which said in part, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates.”

The statement continues, “This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution.”

More information on the convoy’s cause can be found on their website.