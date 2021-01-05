Where is my stimulus money? How to check when your payment will be received

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you haven’t received your stimulus money, what do you do? What if you didn’t receive your first check to begin with? Tax experts say don’t panic, they can help.

If you don’t get a payment and you are eligible to receive one, it may be claimed on your 2020 tax return as the Recovery Rebate Credit.

You can also track your payment from the IRS.

“Get My Payment” will let you confirm that they sent your second stimulus check, and that your first payment was also sent.

Some people received their first stimulus in partial payments. If you received partial payments, the application will show only the most recent.

The data is updated once per day, overnight, so there’s no need to check more than once per day.

The IRS tool also will show you if the money is going into a different bank account than you were expecting.

Also, children born between December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 qualify for both stimulus payments if their parents meet income limits: $500 from the first check and $600 from the second round.

In a tweet Monday night, H&R Block said, if you took a refund transfer through them, it might reflect that account number and you should check your 2019 return to confirm. The company says it is sending the payments to either direct deposit, checks or customers emerald cards.

H&R Block’s tweets that money should have been transferred by the end of the day yesterday but many people are still reporting they haven’t seen anything in their account just yet.

Julie Dunphy will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.