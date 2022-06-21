KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first day of summer which means the hot temperatures are here to stay across the Kansas City metro.

Power companies are asking people to conserve energy, when possible, during the heatwave. It will help utilities keep up with demand, and also help keep bills as low as possible.

Evergy suggests customers utilize ceiling fans as much as possible. The fan will help circulate cooler air while providing your A/C with a little bit of a break.

But, do you know which way your fan blades should rotate during the summer?

Evergy said to make sure ceiling fan blades are rotating in a counter-clockwise direction. The motion will circulate the cool air during the summer.

During the winter, switch directions and have your fan blades rotate clockwise. That will help spread the warm air throughout your house or apartment.