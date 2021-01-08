Whirlwind day in DC ending with 50+ injured officers, resignations of multiple White House officials

WASHINGTON – The day after riots at the United States Capitol Building saw resignations from top White House officials.

The latest resignation on Thursday came from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Her resignation letter said she would step down on Friday. Her letter comes after eight other Trump officials resigned following Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol Building.

More than 50 Capitol and Washington DC officers were injured Wednesday. Two officers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Four people died in the riots. 35-year-old Ashli Babbot died from a gunshot wound. Three others, 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, Georgia; 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama; and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, all died from medical emergencies. The circumstances surrounding how they died are still unclear.

The Metropolitan Police Department in DC recovered six firearms and two pipe bombs, and arrested at least 68 people.

At least two people face federal charges. According to court documents, Mark Leffingwell “punched” an officer “repeatedly with a closed fist.” Leffingwell faces three federal charges including an assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Another man, Christopher Alberts, faces charges for allegedly having a firearm on Capitol property.

The individuals include one person from the District of Columbia, 11 from Maryland and Virginia, and 50 from other states, not including Missouri. However, six of the people arrested did not have a fixed address.

The other states include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Illinois, West Virginia, and North Dakota.

Authorities are also asking for help identifying dozens of people who committed crimes of unlawful entry or received stolen property.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for President Trump to be immediately removed from officer using the 25th amendment. Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) are urging Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove the president from office, alleging he committed an act of sedition.