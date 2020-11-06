White House report: 91% of Missouri counties have moderate to high levels of COVID-19 transmission

(Missourinet)– The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force reports says Missouri has the tenth highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the country. The report, dated November 1, says 91% of all Missouri counties have moderate to high levels of community transmission, with 76% having high levels.

On Wednesday, Missouri reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s overall case count to more than 193,000. The state also reported another 24 people dying from the virus – boosting the death toll to more than 3,000.

The report’s recommendations for Missouri include weekly testing of all college students, limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 50% and restricting hours until cases decline. Other suggestions are always wear a mask in public places, do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside your household and stop gatherings beyond your immediate household until cases decline significantly.

Gov. Mike Parson is leaving it up to local leaders to decide whether to require masks in public.

To view the report, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, click here.

