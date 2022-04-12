SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway attack.

Officials do not have evidence he was the same person who actually committed the shooting. Ten people were shot in the attack.

James’ name was connected to a U-Haul sought in connection with the attack, official said. A key was left behind at the scene of the shooting. Police connected that to a U-Haul with Arizona plates, which they later located in Brooklyn. James had rented the U-Haul.

“We’re looking to determine if he has any connection to the train,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

There were some “concerning” social media posts police believe may be connected to James, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. They mentioned homelessness and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Security for the mayor was increased because of the posts.

James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia. The U-Haul was rented in Philadelphia.

At the scene of the attack, officers also recovered a 9mm semi-automatic weapon and a hatchet. They found a liquid believed to be gasoline and a bag with commercial-grade fireworks inside.

No arrests have been made. Police described the suspected gunman as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).