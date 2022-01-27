Who is Matthew Reeves? Alabama death row inmate set to be executed for 1996 murder

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is scheduled to execute Matthew Reeves on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Who is Matthew Reeves?

Matthew Reeves is a 44-year-old Black man currently on death row in Alabama.

What did Matthew Reeves do?

Matthew Reeves was convicted of murdering Willie Johnson in 1996. Reeves was 18 at the time of the crime, which occurred in Dallas County.

Does Matthew Reeves suffer from an intellectual disability?

Court records show that Reeves suffers from limited mental ability. Experts for both the prosecution and defense in the case tested Reeves for intellectual disability and found his IQ is in the high 60s or low 70s. In December, a federal court ruled that state officials were “on notice that Reeves had IQ scores in the high 60s or low 70s, subaverage intellectual functioning, and had been found to be functionally illiterate…”

What is the subject of Reeves’ current lawsuit?

Reeves’ current suit claims that state prison officials violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Reeves has argued that state officials were legally required to provide him with an accommodation that would have aided his understanding a form allowing him to opt into an execution by nitrogen suffocation.

What is nitrogen hypoxia/ nitrogen suffocation?

Nitrogen suffocation (also called nitrogen hypoxia by state officials) is a method of execution approved by the Alabama legislature in 2018. An execution using nitrogen suffocation, which involves replacing oxygen needed to breathe with nitrogen gas, has never been carried out in the United States. Execution through the use of nitrogen suffocation was approved by the Alabama Legislature in 2018. Oklahoma and Mississippi are the only other states to allow the practice.

Alabama is currently finalizing its nitrogen suffocation protocol, which state lawyers have said will be ready by late April or May 2022.

What happens next?

Reeves’ case is currently in the hands of the Supreme Court. Justices could choose to allow the stay of execution to remain in place, which would prevent Reeves from being executed on Jan. 27. Justices could also lift the stay of execution, which would permit Alabama to move forward with the lethal injection.

Live updates ahead of Reeves’ scheduled execution will be posted at this link.