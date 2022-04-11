SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest rising seller’s fees.

Etsy announced this year that profits and revenue have exceeded expectations, growing the company’s stock, according to The Verge. However, the company announced the same day that the seller’s fee would be increasing by 30%- from 5 percent to 6.5 percent starting today, April 11.

In response, several Etsy sellers have decided to temporarily close their stores on the site from April 11 to April 18. Sellers are also asking that customers boycott the site during the strike.

Etsy is a global marketplace where small businesses and individuals can create and sell unique and/or handmade items to customers around the world.

Tomorrow, OzarksFirst will interview an Etsy seller from the Ozarks about why she is closing her Etsy store in response to the rising fees.