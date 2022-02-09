Black History Month has been celebrated every February for nearly five decades. That’s fairly recent in the United States’ 245-year existence, and when you consider the nation’s historical origins extend further back to the early 17th century.

President Gerald Ford became the first U.S. head of state to recognize Black History Month in 1976 during the nation’s bicentennial celebration. Every president since has acknowledged February as Black History Month. You can read President Ford’s full remarks at the bottom of this story.

But why is February Black History Month? How was that decided or settled? And by whom? Just because presidents have recognized its existence doesn’t mean it was created or invented by any elected official or government.

Instead, a noted historian and scholar of the African diaspora is credited with laying the foundation for Black History Month.

Portrait of American historian and educator Carter Godwin Woodson (1875 – 1950), 1910s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the son of former slaves, is widely credited as “The Father of Black History.” He worked as a coal miner in West Virginia before graduating from Berea College in Kentucky. He would go on to earn a graduate degree from the University of Chicago and a doctorate from Harvard. Woodson was the first and only child of slaves to earn a Ph.D. Despite having multiple degrees and a doctorate, no university would hire him to teach.

Dr. Woodson noticed a distinct lack of general study and information on Black Americans and their contributions to society and throughout history. In 1915, Woodson attended a three-week celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of emancipation through the passage of the 13th Amendment and helped to found the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

By 1926, Woodson established Negro History Week in the second week of February as a means of highlighting the contributions of oft-forgotten or unacknowledged Black Americans. It also helped to counter and dispel the myth of the Lost Cause doctrine of the Confederacy perpetuated in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War.

“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,” Woodson wrote.

Why the second week of February? Two of Dr. Woodson’s heroes celebrate birthdays that week, just days apart: President Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and abolitionist Frederick Douglass (Feb. 14).

The push to celebrate Black history grew over the next several decades, culminating in 1969 with Black educators and students at Kent State University calling for an entire month to be dedicated to the endeavor. By 1970, Kent State became the first college or university to celebrate Black History Month. In the years leading up to President Ford’s proclamation, other educational institutions, Black culture organizations, and the like, adopted the entire month of February to honor Black achievement.

In the Bicentennial year of our Independence, we can review with admiration the impressive contributions of black Americans to our national life and culture. One hundred years ago, to help highlight these achievements, Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History. We are grateful to him today for his initiative, and we are richer for the work of his organization. Freedom and the recognition of individual rights are what our Revolution was all about. They were ideals that inspired our fight for Independence: ideals that we have been striving to live up to ever since. Yet it took many years before ideals became a reality for black citizens. The last quarter-century has finally witnessed significant strides in the full integration of black people into every area of national life. In celebrating Black History Month, we can take satisfaction from this recent progress in the realization of the ideals envisioned by our Founding Fathers. But, even more than this, we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history. I urge my fellow citizens to join me in tribute to Black History Month and the message of courage and perseverance it brings to all of us.

speech by President Gerald Ford on Feb. 10, 1976 (Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library)