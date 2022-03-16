WASHINGTON – In a rare showing of total bipartisanship, the Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country, eliminating the need for Americans to adjust their clocks twice a year.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 passed the Senate by unanimous consent. If it passes the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden signs it into law, it would not take effect until November 2023 to provide heavily-impacted industries time to prepare.

The implementation of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 set the standard of “springing forward” and “falling back.” But in recent years, the move to make daylight saving time full-time has become a popular idea. Nearly a dozen states have already standardized DST and more than a handful of others have passed legislation in support of the move if neighboring states adopt the change as well.

However, the United States has tried year-round DST on two separate occasions – once in the 1940s and again in the 1970s.

Approximately 80 years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law what’s colloquially known as “war time.” This required states to move their clocks ahead by one hour in an effort to conserve fuel during World War II. The mandate was repealed in September 1945 after the war ended and states were allowed to establish their own time standards. This led to decades of inconsistent adherence of time in the states.

Nearly three decades later, America would push for permanent DST yet again.

During the oil crisis of 1973, members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) enacted an embargo on the United States and a handful of other nations for their support of Israel in the Arab–Israeli War. As a result of the embargo, Congress established a national speed limit (1974) and the strategic petroleum reserve (1975).

In late 1973, President Richard Nixon suggested making daylight saving time permanent for the next two winters. Despite a lack of evidence that such a change would have anything beyond a negligible effect on energy conservation, the policy was enacted on Jan. 6, 1974. The matter was scrapped for good by October 27, 1976, after parents complained children were forced to travel to school in the dark.