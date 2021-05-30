Wieters dropped from US Olympic qualifying roster

MADISON COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a single vehicle fatal crash that happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road in Madison County.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old John Shea of Granite City, IL, was traveling north on Illinois 111 north of Schoolhouse Road and was being pursued by Pontoon Beach Police. He swerved to avoid spike strips, traveled off the left side of the road, and hit a tree. The driver fled the scene and was taken into custody a short time later.