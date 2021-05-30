Wieters dropped from US Olympic qualifying roster

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Catcher Matt Wieters has been dropped from the U.S. roster for Olympic baseball qualifying that starts Monday in Florida. A 35-year-old four-time All-Star, Wieters hit .200 with no homers and four RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and became a free agent. Cutting Wieters left Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary as the catchers on the 26-man U.S. roster. The U.S. opens Group A of the Baseball Americas qualifier on Monday against Nicaragua at Port St. Lucie, plays the Dominican Republic the next day and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.