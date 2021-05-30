Wieters dropped from US Olympic qualifying roster

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Catcher Matt Wieters has been dropped from the U.S. roster for Olympic baseball qualifying that starts Monday in Florida. A 35-year-old four-time All-Star, Wieters hit .200 with no homers and four RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and became a free agent. Cutting Wieters left Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary as the catchers on the 26-man U.S. roster. The U.S. opens Group A of the Baseball Americas qualifier on Monday against Nicaragua at Port St. Lucie, plays the Dominican Republic the next day and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News