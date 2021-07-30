You could win ‘free tacos for a year’ by scanning your Taco Bell receipt

On July 29, the Taco Bell Rewards program celebrates a successful first year. In true Taco Bell fashion, the brand is rejoicing a full year of rewards in the biggest way possible by giving away free tacos for a year to one hundred lucky winners.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can win free tacos for a year from Taco Bell. All you need to do to enter the sweepstakes is scan the barcode from your receipt in the Taco Bell app. The sweepstakes ends on August 18, 2021.

Taco Bell Rewards members can also earn free food and access to items not found on restaurant menus. These include the Quesalupa, Naked Chicken Chalupa, and access to the Build Your Own Cravings Box.

Not a Taco Bell Rewards member yet? Join today and get a free order of Nacho Fries just for signing up.

Taco Bell says that sales through their app have increased by 90% after their loyalty program launch. Sign-ups have also grown by five times more than the first month Taco Bell Rewards launched in July 2020.