Winner of Hershey and Hallmark baking contest to be featured in movie

ST. LOUIS – It’s a match made in heart-warming heaven.
Hershey has teamed up with the Hallmark Channel to host a holiday baking contest.
The grand prize winner will be given the option of a walk-on role as a baker in a Hallmark Channel Original Movie or $5,000.
All you have to do to enter is put together a creative and tasty baked good recipe using a Hershey product and then submit the recipe and a photo of the dessert to Hershey and Hallmark. Contestants can enter now through December 31.
Click here to enter.