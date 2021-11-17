Wisconsin parents sue school district over allowing 12-year-old to use a boy’s name

WALES, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of Wisconsin parents is suing a school district over its policy allowing minor students to change their name and gender pronouns at school without parental permission.

According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law (WILL) and Liberty and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), two sets of Wisconsin parents have filed a lawsuit against the Kettle Moraine School District.

One of the couples claims they had to withdraw their 12-year-old from the district to “protect her mental health and preserve their parental role.” They are upset the school allowed their child to go by a boy’s name and use male gender pronouns without their consent. The other couple in the lawsuit said they joined to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to their children.

Their argument is that the district’s policy violated their rights as parents.

“The parents, in this case, know and love their daughter and are doing their best to get her the expert care she needs in her battle with anxiety and depression. We are asking the court to respect the serious concerns of these parents by ensuring Kettle Moraine School District swiftly changes its policy that is undermining parents and harming children,” said senior counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights. ADF is a conservative Christian advocacy group based in Arizona.

Officials say that attorneys wrote a letter to the school district expressing the concerns of their clients and asking it to change its policy. The district reportedly did not respond, which resulted in the parents filing the lawsuit.

Kettle Moraine School District did not provide any information regarding the lawsuit.