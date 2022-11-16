ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court Wednesday morning.

Three student football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Two other students, Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, were wounded.

The accused shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in court for a bond hearing Wednesday. He did not enter a plea for the numerous charges he’s facing, and the judge ruled he would be held without bond.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a witness told authorities that Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep. The witness said that they saw Jones point the gun at Chandler while he was sleeping.

The witness also said Jones was targeting certain people and that the gunfire was not random.

Jones was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three firearm charges for the shooting of Davis, Perry and Chandler. Additional charges have since been filed for the malicious wounding of Morgan and the malicious wounding of Hollins, with two more firearm charges.

Jones has been in custody since he was arrested in suburban Richmond late Monday morning. Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley is handling the case against Jones.

University President Jim Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents filed so far in the matter have offered no additional insight.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to athletics director Carla Williams.

In interviews, his father has expressed confusion and astonishment and apologized to the victims’ families.

Of the two students who were hospitalized, one was discharged from the medical center Tuesday, according to Eric Swensen, a health system spokesperson.

Family members of Mike Hollins, a running back on the team, have said he underwent a second surgery Tuesday.

Judge Andrew Sneathern appointed a temporary attorney for Jones until he retains his own counsel at his request.

Jones’ next court date is set for Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.