Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at an Oklahoma City store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.

Video shows the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store. However, the woman left her wallet behind.

Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News