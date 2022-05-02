PECULIAR, Mo. — A 21-year-old Missouri woman who went viral after asking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to prom her senior year at Ray-Pec High School in 2018 has died, according to the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

The school district made the sad announcement Friday, April 29, saying CeeCee Campbell had passed away earlier in the day. According to family, she passed away just three days after her 21st birthday.

“CeeCee was involved in many activities at Ray-Pec High School and made the news in 2018 when she invited Patrick Mahomes to prom,” the school district said.

In her video posted on Facebook in October 2018, which was been viewed more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours, Campbell asked Mahomes to “tackle prom” with her.

Campbell said she had been a Chiefs fan her entire life and has been attending games since she was just three years old.

During a news conference a couple days after the video was posted, Mahomes told reporters he had seen the video and was not opposed to the idea.

Campbell had arthrogryposis, which limited her mobility from the neck down.

According to her Facebook, she was currently attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City in hopes of becoming a psychologist to help with mental health.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.