AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has teed off in his final round of this year’s Masters.

Wearing his traditional Sunday red, Woods started the day 7 over for the tournament and obviously not in contention. The five-time Masters champion began the day 16 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

This was Woods’ first official tournament since the pandemic-delayed Masters in November 2020. He had back surgery not long after that and then in February 2021 nearly lost his right leg when he crashed his car in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

Woods has been walking with a pronounced limp this week, but still defied long odds simply by getting back to Augusta National and able to play again. He’s playing Sunday with reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.