Worlds largest tree not out of the woods yet as California complex fire not contained

THREE RIVERS, Calif. – The world’s largest tree, the General Sherman, has been unscathed from the flames of the KNP Complex fire which is still zero percent contained.

Photos of the sequoia named General Sherman set off a media firestorm as they showed the base of the tree wrapped in an aluminum blanket of sorts called structure wrap.

The KNP Complex Fire has now burned 28,218 acres and is 0% contained as the fire has grown by thousands of acres in each recent day.

With thunderstorms possible this weekend, fire officials say weather conditions can change at a moment’s notice so crews are on high alert day by day.

General Sherman looms over the north end of Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park. Firefighters and park officials have been on alert in recent days, as the KNP Complex Fire has neared the area.

Intent on saving General Sherman and other high-priority trees, firefighters wrapped sequoias in aluminum-based blankets, sheathing the trees’ foot-thick bark with a synthetic material to help them survive.

There are signs that the strategy worked: The famous Four Guardsmen, sequoias that stand at the edge of the forest, were saved over the weekend.