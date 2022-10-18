(NewsNation) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down on his recent controversial comments during a Monday appearance on “CUOMO,” saying he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic and that the music industry today is “modern day slavery.”

Twitter and Instagram previously suspended Ye after he posted threatening comments about Jewish people on the social media platforms. Cuomo questioned Ye if it’s possible that his words violated the apps’ guidelines. Ye responded: “I don’t believe in that term … I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite.”

Cuomo countered Ye’s antisemitc comments saying “I know you are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same … We don’t want to tolerate that.”

Ye responded: “I don’t have to understand or accept because they’re not willing to understand or accept. That’s the reason why I’m not backing down.”

Ye is set to acquire the conservative social media platform Parler. The app’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, made the announcement Monday morning, stating they are “pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye to acquire the Parler platform.”

When asked why he wants to buy the app, Ye told Cuomo said that “people are using their technology to silo any messaging that they don’t agree with.”

Amy Peikoff, head of policy and legal for Parler, said during a Monday appearance on “Dan Abrams Live” that the deal is moving fast.

“He wants to use his money to help create a noncancelable space where people can exercise their rights to free thought and free expression. He shares those values with us.” In policy, Parler is not a right-leaning platform, according to Peikoff. The app is a nonpartisan platform that has attracted “right-wingers.”