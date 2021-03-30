ST. LOUIS – The nation’s source of weather information was missing in action early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service experienced a system-wide internet failure, making its forecasts and warnings inaccessible to the public and limiting the data available to meteorologists.

Nearly all websites failed to load and the NWSChat room, used to communicate with emergency managers and the media, was unavailable.

Many divisions of the service took to Twitter and other social media pages to address the issues and apologize. By mid-Tuesday morning, the problems had been mostly resolved.

The NWS has been experiencing nation-wide internet issues overnight and this morning. You may not be able to access our webpages. Technicians are actively working to resolve these issues as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused! — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 30, 2021

That National Weather Service was quick to point out alternate ways to get their information.

In a statement acknowledging the issues they told FOX 2, “We are working on repairs and determining the root cause. This is not affecting NWS’ ability to deliver official watches and warnings, which can be accessed and received through NOAA Weather Radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, the Emergency Alert System, the Emergency Managers Weather Information Network, and National Weather Service social media accounts.”

The mission of the National Weather Service is to provide data, forecasts, and warnings for the protection of life and property. Thankfully, the issue occurred on a quiet night of weather across the U.S. A multi-hour information outage during a major severe weather outbreak, like the recent ones in Alabama, could result in many more injuries or worse.