Nationwide outage affects National Weather Service websites Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The nation’s source of weather information was missing in action early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service experienced a system-wide internet failure, making its forecasts and warnings inaccessible to the public and limiting the data available to meteorologists. 

Nearly all websites failed to load and the NWSChat room, used to communicate with emergency managers and the media, was unavailable.

Many divisions of the service took to Twitter and other social media pages to address the issues and apologize. By mid-Tuesday morning, the problems had been mostly resolved.

That National Weather Service was quick to point out alternate ways to get their information.

In a statement acknowledging the issues they told FOX 2, “We are working on repairs and determining the root cause. This is not affecting NWS’ ability to deliver official watches and warnings, which can be accessed and received through NOAA Weather Radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, the Emergency Alert System, the Emergency Managers Weather Information Network, and National Weather Service social media accounts.”

The mission of the National Weather Service is to provide data, forecasts, and warnings for the protection of life and property. Thankfully, the issue occurred on a quiet night of weather across the U.S. A multi-hour information outage during a major severe weather outbreak, like the recent ones in Alabama, could result in many more injuries or worse.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News