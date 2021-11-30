Native St. Louisan Josephine Baker given highest honor in France today

PARIS – Native St. Louisan Josephine Baker received France’s highest honor Tuesday when she was inducted and a symbolic interment into Paris’ Pantheon monument.

Baker is the first Black woman and entertainer to receive this honor. She died in 1975 at age 68 and was buried in Monaco. Her remains were supposed to be moved to the Pantheon in Paris, but her family requested her body remain in Monaco. A coffin with soil from St. Louis, Paris, and Monaco will be placed inside the Pantheon Tuesday.

Baker started her career dancing on the streets of St. Louis, but as a teenager in 1925 she escaped to France due to racial tensions. She found worldwide fame and was known for her “banana skirt” dances.

Baker became a French citizen in 1937 and joined the French Resistance during World War II. She used her star status to justify travels that also served as spy missions, carrying information from German officials in messages hidden in her underwear and sheet music. She was the only woman invited to speak at the 1963 March on Washington, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made his “I Have A Dream” speech.

The Missouri Historical Society and the Alliance Française de St. Louis are also honoring her Tuesday at the Missouri History Museum from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. when they present “Josephine Baker: J’ai Deux Amours.” It includes a presentation about Baker, remarks from Yannick Tagand, the French general consul to the Midwest, and live performances. Click here for more information.