NCAA evaluating policies after viral video exposes unequal treatment at women’s tournament

ST. LOUIS– Videos and images have gone viral as players in the Women’s NCAA March Madness expose unequal treatment and planning compared to the men’s tournament.

Players and coaches are blasting the NCAA on social media for the lack of effort they put into planning the NCAA Women’s tournament.

“Its really a disappointment because this is a memory these girls will have for years to come,” said Kristi Bellock, a professional basketball player.

Sedona Prince from Oregon used her TikTok to give a behind the scenes look at what March Madness looks like for women’s teams. The differences in facilities, food, gifts, and even branding were too drastic for her to ignore. The post went viral on social media.

Kristi Bellock played at Texas A & M from 2009-2013 and attended the NCAA tournament all four years. Her team even wont the national title in 2011.

“I do feel bad for the girls that have to experience this  2021 NCAA tournament because they really dropped the ball. Completely dropped the ball,” said Bellock.

Sophie Cunninghman was a four-year standout at Mizzou and now plays for the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury. She weighed in on the disparity as well.

 “I mean everyone has seen the images. Everyone has seen the men verse the women what they get, and it’s making the NCAA look foolish, but for everyone who’s been there – we know that. Now they’re just showing it to everyone else who hasn’t played,” said Cunningham.

Notable coaches like Dawn Staley of South Carolina and Nell Fortner of Georgia Tech released statements in disgust by what they saw and players had to experience.

NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the inequities in a statement:

“… we are retaining the law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP … to evaluate our practices and polices and provide recommendations on steps we can take to get better.”

Mark Emmert, NCAA President

Bellock says, “This is something that the world needs to see. We do just as much as the men do. We blood sweat and tears every day. College basketball is tough, so for us not to be appreciated – it hurts.”

Cunningham agrees. “We’re not being high maintenance. We’re not asking for anything crazy. We’re just asking for it to be fair,” she explained.

FOX2’s Mikala McGhee spoke with these former college players and was a former Division 1 NCAA basketball player who went to the tournament. She agrees nothing has changed since her time playing.

