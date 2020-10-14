NCAA Frozen Four returns to St. Louis in 2025

ST. LOUIS – The Frozen Four for college hockey’s National Championship will return to St. Louis and the Enterprise Center in 2025. This is the first time since 2007.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome back the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four to Enterprise Center,” said Enterprise Center and St. Louis Blues President/CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman.

The last teams to compete in St. Louis were the Michigan State, Boston College, North Dakota and the University of Main. The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Boston College Eagles 3-1, eventually going on to claim the National Title.



The 2007 tournament saw large crowds in St. Louis. All three games hosted at the then Scottrade Center were sold out, with a combined crowd of 57,146

“We are thrilled to help bring the Men’s Frozen Four back to Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the first time since 2007,” said St. Louis Sports Commission Vice President Chris Roseman. “Along with our partners, the St. Louis Blues and the University of Vermont, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Heartland of Hockey and creating an unbelievable atmosphere for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, media and officials.”

The road to St. Louis involves 16 teams in single elimination play, to determine the D1 National Championship. St. Louis will host 4 teams on the path to claiming the championship spot.