Nearly $1 million will be used to improve two iconic Tower Grove Park Pavillions

TOWER GROVE, Mo. – With donors in place a historic preservation project to restore two of the most iconic pavilions at Tower Grove Park is in progress.

The nearly $1 million dollar project is apart of Tower Grove Park’s 2017 master plan. It will restore and preserve the Turkish Pavilion located in the center of the park and the Old Playground Pavilion located in the northeast section of the park. Both are from the Victorian era.

“The community participated in a master plan to help us identify how we can take a 150-year-old Victorian park and keep it relevant and well maintained for the community, “said David Lauber, Tower Grove Park Director of Development and Communications.

The park’s collection of Victorian-era pavilions is considered to be the finest in the world, and after receiving a new coat of paint and lighting upgrades, the newly restored shelters will allow visitors to host gatherings more safely and enjoy the Park’s historic landmark status.

“Each pavilion will be beautifully restored with the paint stripped off and restored as it was designed back in the Victorian era,” said Lauber. The park closes at 10 p.m., but if you have an event in the evening there will be lighting so that you can see your birthday cake.”

Although work has just begun and Lauber says the excitement is already well underway.

“The community is very invested in Tower Grove Park and very happy. Fortunately people understand exactly what it takes to preserve structures like this.”

Lauber says with continued philanthropy from Tower Grove residents Ann and Mike Konzen, and Nancy and Steve Kidwell the pavillions can remain cherished features of the neighborhood.

The Pavilions history stretches back to 1870 and will be ready just in time for the summer season.