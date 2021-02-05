Nearly 1,000 seniors vaccinated Friday at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds drive-thru site

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.- Nearly one thousand eligible St. Clair residents showed up Friday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds to receive their COVID vaccination.

County officials say it’s the largest drive-thru vaccination site in Illinois with more than 1,200 people making appointments daily to get their shots.

The shots were administered in drive-thru fashion inside the sheep barn at the Fairgrounds. The recipients first pulled in to get registered, then circled around to get their vaccinations inside the barn.

The Illinois National Guard troops were on site to help each car get through the lines.

“Today we are looking to vaccinate 1,000 people”, Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

After the vaccine is given, each person is monitored for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have a negative side effect.

“Got my first shot yesterday had a 2:20 appointment. I arrived about 2:05 p.m. and was out by 2:30 p.m.”, said one resident

The site is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents 75 years and older hoping for the vaccine slot will need to set up an appointment on the St. Clair County Health Department website.