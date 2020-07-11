Nearly 1,200 positive virus tests reported in Illinois

Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,133 cases IL: 7,168 deaths/ 152,962 cases.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State health officials say nearly 1,200 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 1,195 cases have been added to statewide testing results, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 152,962.

Saturday marks the third consecutive day that reported cases in the state topped 1,000. Daily updates to confirmed cases had not been that high since June 5.

The state’s seven-day average rate of positive tests out of all performed is 3%.

An additional 24 people have died of COVID-19 according to Saturday’s update, bringing the total number to 7,168 since the start of the pandemic.

