Nearly three dozen untested sexual assault kits collected from Jefferson and Washington counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A shipment of 35 untested sexual assault kits from five departments was sent off to be tested this week.

It’s the latest batch of kits collected in the Missouri Attorney General in his efforts to gather backlogged kits across the state.

Kits were gathered from the Festus Police Department, Arnold Police Department, Potosi Police Department, Washington County Sheriff Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff Department.

Since the first shipping event in 2019, more than 1,00 untested sexual assault kits have been identified in the SAFE Kit initiative.

You can find information on the SAFE Kit Inventory in each county and even how many unreported tests were found in each hospital on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.