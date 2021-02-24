Need to register for a COVID vaccine by phone in the St. Louis area? There are hotlines for that

ST. LOUIS- Do you have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Louis region that you just can’t seem to get answered online, or do you know someone without internet access who needs help getting their questions answered? We’ve compiled a list of area hotline numbers established to help do just that.

MISSOURI

State of Missouri Hotline: (877) 435-8411

If you provided only a landline or cell phone number for a non-smart phone, then you will need to contact the COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411 to have your scheduled appointment or vaccination confirmation information provided verbally over the phone.

St. Louis County: 314-615-2660

You can pre-register for the vaccine between 8am-5pm

City of St. Louis: 314-657-1499

Weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

St Charles County: 636-949-1899

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Lincoln County: 636-528-6117.

Jefferson County: 636-789-8941.

Pike County: 573-324-2111.

ILLINOIS

1-800-889-3931 (Press 1, then 6)

St. Clair County: 618-825-4447

Macoupin County: 217-313-5078.

Madison County: 618-650-8445