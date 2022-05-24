A small-town west of San Antonio, Texas was left heartbroken Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on several innocent children in Uvali killing 21 people total.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said his prayers go out to all of the families, adding that something needs to be done.



“Our heart goes out to all the families involved, all the victims who are involved in that,” said Parson. “Needless killings to say the least. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Texas or any state, or any surrounding. When you kill innocent children, lose their lives, we’ve got to a better job protecting them.”

President Joe Biden also addressed the nation Tuesday following the tragedy.

“Tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, give the parents and siblings, and parents the strength in the darkness they feel right now,” Biden said.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden also said during the speech.

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, Texas, opened fire at Robb Elementary killing 19 children and two adults before he was killed.

The Texas of Department of Public Safety said Ramos entered the school wearing body armor with a rifle and fired shots indiscriminately.

Two police officers were shot and are expected to survive. Ramos also shot his grandmother before he went to the school- it’s unclear if she is dead or alive.

This is the third mass shooting this month. Ten people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Then, one person was killed and five others were injured at a Taiwanese church in California on May 15.