MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A Mehlville family escapes an early morning fire thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor.

According to fire officials, a neighbor spotted flames on the deck of a home on Camino Drive just after 12:30 a.m. The neighbor called 9-1-1 then ran to the house and woke up a mother and her three kids.

They got out safely and firefighters quickly put out the flames.

It is not yet known what sparked the fire, but the intense heat melted some of the home’s vinyl siding.