WEST ST. LOUIS – One woman and her dog managed to escape a house fire Tuesday morning thanks to a neighbor’s quick action.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 6100 block of West Park around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, the woman and her dog were already outside of the home and the house was in flames.

A neighbor saw flames coming from the back deck and awakened the homeowner with knocks on the front door.

Early morning house fire 6100 block West Park Ave St Louis Missouri. pic.twitter.com/x6vWWgWboA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 16, 2020

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.